Waldrep Fans 11 for Stripers in Tough-Luck 3-1 Loss at Norfolk

June 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Right-hander Hurston Waldrep, ranked No. 72 on MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects list, used his splitter early and often to strike out a career-high 11 batters over 6.0 innings for Gwinnett on Sunday afternoon. It wasn't enough to lead the Stripers (27-30) to victory, however, as the team left 11 on base in a 3-1 loss to the Norfolk Tides (30-27) at Harbor Park.

Decisive Plays: Andrew Velazquez staked the Stripers to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an opposite-field solo home run (7) to left off Chayce McDermott (W, 2-3). That lead was short-lived, however, as Waldrep was greeted by a Connor Norby double and Heston Kjerstad go-ahead two-run homer to make it 2-1 Norfolk. The Tides added a run in the fourth as Nick Maton doubled and scored on a Hudson Haskin sacrifice fly. Gwinnett had numerous chances to come back but went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Key Contributors: Waldrep (L, 0-1) logged his first career Triple-A quality start, going 6.0 innings (5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO). Dylan Dodd finished the game with 2.0 scoreless frames. Velazquez fell a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with a double, homer, and one RBI. For Norfolk, Kjerstadd went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.

Noteworthy: Waldrep's 11 strikeouts bested his previous high of 10, set on August 26, 2023 with High-A Rome vs. Greensboro. He's the second straight Stripers' starter with an 11-strikeout game, following Bryce Elder, who fanned 11 over 8.0 innings in a win on Saturday night. Yuli Gurriel walked twice to extend his team-best on-base streak to 20. Velazquez leads the team in homers with seven.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 4): Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 11): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It will be another Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans can collect a "Xolos de Gwinnett" Shirsey featuring reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.

