Jacksonville Drops Fifth Straight to Durham

June 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A ninth inning rally was not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, who fell to the Durham Bulls 3-1 Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

After trading zeroes in the first three frames, Durham (25-32) opened the scoring in the fourth. Kameron Misner led the inning off with a triple. Taylor Walls followed with an RBI double to break the scoreless game. Josh Lowe laced an RBI single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Leading 2-0, Curtis Mead knocked a base hit, scoring Lowe from second and coupled with a two-base throwing error, Mead advanced to third. Jacksonville right-hander Shaun Anderson (L, 0-1) escaped three batters later, but Durham took the only lead of the game.

Trailing 3-0, the Jumbo Shrimp began to rally in the bottom of the ninth. Troy Johnston and Jonah Bride cracked back-to-back singles. Following a flyout that moved Johnston to third, Will Banfield brought him home on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. Manuel Rodriguez (S, 4) secured the win a batter later, getting Griffin Conine to flyout to the warning track.

Jacksonville will travel to Charlotte to face off against the Knights starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. from Truist Field. Coverage begins at 6:20p.m. on ESPN 690 AM, and www.ESPN690.com.

