IronPigs Wallop Season-High Five Homers to Win Series at Columbus

June 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus, Ohio - On the strength of five homers from five different players, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (23-32) emerged victorious over the Columbus Clippers (21-35) by a final of 7-6 to claim the series four games to two on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park.

David Dahl began the game with a solo homer, his 12th of the season, fourth of the week, and fourth leadoff homer of the year. Weston Wilson followed to go back-to-back, his eighth of the season. After Darick Hall doubled off the wall in rightfield, Aramis Garcia hit a laser out to leftfield, his second of the season, to make it 4-0.

Dahl walked with two outs in the second, stole second, and then scored on a Wilson RBI double pushing the lead to 5-0

Esteban Quiroz joined the homer barrage with a no-doubter in the third, a solo shot and his third of the year, making it 6-0.

Columbus got on the board on a two-out, two-run Angel Martinez single in the bottom of the third. They then made it a two-run game as they plated two more with two outs in the fourth on a Dom Nunez RBI double and subsequent Raynel Delgado RBI single.

Nick Podkul became the fifth 'Pig to homer on the day when he smashed a solo shot in the sixth, putting the 'Pigs back up by three.

The score stayed at 7-6 until Jhonkensy Noel hit a two-run homer in the ninth for Columbus. Andrew Bellatti (S, 2) settled down after giving up the homer, retiring the next two hitters to end the game.

Zac Houston (1-0) collects his first IronPigs win as he authored 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen, walking three without giving up a hit and striking out two.

Xzavion Curry (0-6) suffered the loss for Columbus, allowing six runs on six hits and a walk, striking out five in 4.1 innings.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs return to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, June 4th to begin a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:45 p.m.

