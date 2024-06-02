Series Finale Ends In Tides Win Over Gwinnett

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (30-27) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (27-30), 3-1, on Sunday at Harbor Park. While the Tides lost the homestand 4-2, they were able to exit Sunday's series finale with a win.

The game started off fast with scorings, as Gwinnett's Andrew Velazquez launched a solo home erun in the first to get things started. But Norfolk responded themselves with a two-run homer by Heston Kjerstad in the bottom-half to make it a 2-1 lead.

Tides starter Chayce McDermott settled in after allowing the home run. He would earn his second win of the season, going 5.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits (one home run) and four walks while striking out seven. He exits the week as the International League leader in strikeouts with 82.

Norfolk scored their final run in the fourth when Nick Maton reached third base and scored on a sacrifice fly by Hudson Haskin to make it a 3-1 game. That was the final run allowed by Gwinnett starter Hurston Waldrep, who's the #2 prospect in the Atlanta Braves organization according to MLB Pipeline. He would toss a quality start, going 6.0 innings and allowed the three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 11.

The Tides' bullpen finished the game strong with 4.0 scoreless innings. Trey McGough (2.0 IP) and Nick Vespi (1.0 IP) each earned a hold while combining for five strikeouts. Matt Krook entered during the ninth inning and earned his first save of the season in the 3-1 win over Gwinnett.

After a scheduled league off day tomorrow, the Tides visit Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a six-game road trip. Neither team has announced their probables.

