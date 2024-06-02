Late I-Cub Rally Falls Short in Series Finale against Bats

LOUISVILLE, KY - Although they scored two runs in the top of the ninth, the Iowa Cubs (26-31) fell, 4-2, to the Louisville Bats (32-24) Sunday afternoon in the series finale at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Bats opened the scoring in the second when former I-Cub Levi Jordan lifted a sacrifice fly into the right-field corner, scoring Conner Capel .

The home team added another in the third when P.J. Higgins , another former I-Cub, singled home Hernan Perez to make it 2-0.

Louisville extended its lead to 3-0 in the fourth, as Jordan drove in his second run of the day with a single to right that plated Michael Trautwein .

Jordan added a third RBI in the eighth, to make it 4-0, when he drove in Higgins from third with a bases-loaded single. Peyton Burdick attempted to score from second but was thrown out at the plate by I-Cub right fielder Brennen Davis .

In the ninth, after the Bats pitchers had faced the minimum (two baserunners and two double plays) through the first eight innings, Darius Hill singled to lead off the frame, Ali Sanchez walked, Hayden Cantrelle flied out to center, moving Hill to third, Luis Vazquez struck out, Sanchez stole second before Owen Caissie struck out for the I-Cubs 27 th out.

But, the third strike, in the dirt from Bats reliever Tony Santillan, bounced away from the catcher Trautwein, and Caissie reached first while Hill scored. Then, Alexander Canario beat out an infield single, scoring Sanchez. But Matt Mervis struck out to end the game .

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Darius Hill recorded his 11 th multi-hit game of the season with two singles

- Major League rehabbers Keegan Thompson and Daniel Palencia each recorded scoreless outings in relief of fellow rehabber Jordan Wicks

- Riley Thompson turned in a scoreless relief outing

Iowa will play against Toledo on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:38 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

