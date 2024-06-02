Durham Wins 5th Straight, 3-1

June 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville, FL - A three-run fourth inning lifted the Durham Bulls to their fifth straight win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Five Durham (26-31) pitchers combined for the win, shutting out Jacksonville through the first eight innings. Shane Baz worked four scoreless frames, permitting three hits and fanning four. Enmanuel Mejia (W, 3-2) was awarded the victory pitching the sixth and seventh. Manuel Rodriguez (S, 4) surrendered Jacksonville's only run in the ninth, but retired Griffin Conine as the tying run on a flyball to the centerfield wall to close out the victory.

Jacksonville (24-33) starter Shaun Anderson (L, 0-1) was perfect through the first three innings of his first start in the Miami Marlins' organization. Anderson was acquired from Texas earlier in the week. Kameron Misner started the frame with a triple into the right field corner, then scored on a double by Taylor Walls. Josh Lowe followed with a run-scoring single, with Lowe advancing to second on a throwing error from right fielder Avisail Garcia. Curtis Mead delivered a bloop single to left to bring Lowe in for a 3-0 Durham lead.

The Bulls finished their road trip with a season-high five straight victories after dropping the series opener on Tuesday.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, June 4 th , embarking on a two-week homestand with Gwinnett and Charlotte.

