Durham Wins 5th Straight, 3-1
June 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Jacksonville, FL - A three-run fourth inning lifted the Durham Bulls to their fifth straight win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Five Durham (26-31) pitchers combined for the win, shutting out Jacksonville through the first eight innings. Shane Baz worked four scoreless frames, permitting three hits and fanning four. Enmanuel Mejia (W, 3-2) was awarded the victory pitching the sixth and seventh. Manuel Rodriguez (S, 4) surrendered Jacksonville's only run in the ninth, but retired Griffin Conine as the tying run on a flyball to the centerfield wall to close out the victory.
Jacksonville (24-33) starter Shaun Anderson (L, 0-1) was perfect through the first three innings of his first start in the Miami Marlins' organization. Anderson was acquired from Texas earlier in the week. Kameron Misner started the frame with a triple into the right field corner, then scored on a double by Taylor Walls. Josh Lowe followed with a run-scoring single, with Lowe advancing to second on a throwing error from right fielder Avisail Garcia. Curtis Mead delivered a bloop single to left to bring Lowe in for a 3-0 Durham lead.
The Bulls finished their road trip with a season-high five straight victories after dropping the series opener on Tuesday.
Durham returns home on Tuesday, June 4 th , embarking on a two-week homestand with Gwinnett and Charlotte.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 2, 2024
- Sounds Dominate Redbirds in the Series Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Drops Fifth Straight to Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Durham Wins 5th Straight, 3-1 - Durham Bulls
- Navigato Stars in Series-Clinching Win over RailRiders - Toledo Mud Hens
- Memphis Splits Six-Game Series with Nashville at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Gorski Homers Again But Storm Chasers Top Indians in Sunday Finale, 8-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Dropped in Series Finale - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Series Finale Ends In Tides Win Over Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Baty Homers Twice as Syracuse Beats Buffalo, 7-1, on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Late I-Cub Rally Falls Short in Series Finale against Bats - Iowa Cubs
- IronPigs Wallop Season-High Five Homers to Win Series at Columbus - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.2 - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Out-Slug Red Wings in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Rally Past WooSox on Sunday, 3-1 - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Drop Series Finale in Charlotte, 3-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Saints Finish 13-Game Roadtrip with Winning Record After 8-1 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Unable to Solve Syracuse on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Pitching Prowess Leads Louisville to 4-2 Win - Louisville Bats
- Waldrep Fans 11 for Stripers in Tough-Luck 3-1 Loss at Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- June 2 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Wood Takes Home Red Wings Player of the Month Honors - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - June 2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 2 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.