Knights Rally Past WooSox on Sunday, 3-1
June 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Right fielder Zach DeLoach ripped a go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel the Charlotte Knights to a 3-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday afternoon in the finale of the six-game series. The win was Charlotte's second in as many days and it helped the Knights earn a series split with the WooSox, 3-3.
With the game tied at 1-1, the Knights loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning with help from a costly error by WooSox second baseman Eddy Alvarez. The former Knights infielder dropped a popup, which would have ended the inning. Instead, the inning was extended and DeLoach played the hero.
DeLoach lined a ball into right field, which was trapped by WooSox right fielder Mark Contreras. The play allowed two Charlotte runners to score to give the Knights a 3-1 lead. The Knights scored all three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, after trailing 1-0. Shortstop Colson Montgomery had two hits and one run scored for Charlotte in the win.
Charlotte RHP Chad Kuhl had a solid day on the mound. Kuhl allowed just one run on three hits over 6.1 strong innings. He walked three, fanned four and did not factor in the decision. LHP Shane Drohan (2-0, 0.00) earned the win after he allowed just one hit over 1.1 shutout innings out of the Charlotte bullpen. RHP Fraser Ellard earned his second save in as many days.
The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Tuesday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday night.
