Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.2

June 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints (25-31) 8, Rochester Red Wings (29-26) 1 Sunday, June 2, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: STP 8, ROC 1

WP: Randy Dobnak (4-4, 4.67) LP: Joan Adon (3-4, 5.64) SV:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E St. Paul 0 0 0 4 1 0 2 1 0 8 12 1

Rochester 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 1

GAME INFORMATION: First Pitch: 1:06 Temperature: 76 °F Time of Game: 2:43 Attendance: 7,315

HOME RUNS: STP - Matt Wallner (9) two-run off RHP TJ Zeuch in the 7th (Count: 2-2) to left field

STARTING PITCHERS: RHP Joan Adon (3-4, 5.64) 4.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 0 HR, 94/58 (P/S), left down 5-1 RHP Randy Dobnak (4-4, 4.67) 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO, 0 HR, 91/51 (P/S), left up 5-1

ABS CHALLENGES: ROC - 2-for-5 STP - 2-for-5

RED WINGS NOTES: STOLEN BAKE: CF DARREN BAKER went 0-for-2 on Sunday's game with two walks...Baker stole a career-high three bases, his seventh game of the season with multiple stolen bases, making him the first Red Wing to accomplish this feat since Andrew Stevenson in 2022...the California native is now tied for second in the International League with 20 stolen bases this season...Rochester has 71 stolen bases as a team this season, fourth-most in the International League...

He is the third Red Wing to steal three bases in a game this season and the first since ERICK MEJIA on 5/16.

Seven games with at least two stolen bases leads all Triple-A players.

FILL IN THE BLANK: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN doubled a line drive to LF in the bottom of the fourth to extend his on-base streak to 14...this is the fourth-longest streak from a Red Wing this season and the second-longest active streak...Blankenhorn finished 1-for-3 with one walk...

LA SORSARY: LHP JOE LA SORSA logged his sixth consecutive scoreless appearance in relief this afternoon, allowing one hit across 1.1 innings pitched...La Sorsa now boasts a 3.09 ERA (8 ER/23.1 IP) across 17 games played this season...

At Innovative Field this season, he has allowed just three earned runs across 13.0 innings pitched (2.08 ERA) in nine appearances.

SAINTS NOTES:

TONY THE TIGER: 2B TONY KEMP went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored as he led the Saints' offense...Kemp has eight hits in the last three games, the first time he has had eight hits in a three-game span since 4/19-21 in 2018...

This was the Vanderbilt product's second three-hit game of the season, both against Rochester (5/31).

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1MvTOrCWJUY5oaeLGMtfLDUn0dOMNwhZH?usp=sharing

NEXT GAME Rochester v. Worcester Tuesday, June 4, 2024 First Pitch: 6:45 p.m. RHP Spenser Watkins (1-2, 5.03) v. TBA

International League Stories from June 2, 2024

