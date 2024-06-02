Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 2 vs. St. Paul

June 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







=St. Paul Saints (24-31) vs. Rochester Red Wings (29-25)

Sunday, June 2, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Randy Dobnak (3-4, 5.06) vs. RHP Joan Adon (3-3, 5.63)

WEEKEND WARRIORS: The Rochester Red Wings scored 10 unanswered runs after falling behind by four in the first and held on for an 11-8 win against St. Paul last night...the victory marks their third consecutive series victory, the first time a Red Wings team has done so since they won three-straight from 7/31-8/8 in 2019...SS JACK DUNN paced the offense with a home run and a triple, and 2B JACKSON CLUFF extended his hitting streak to seven games...RHP RICO GARCIA closed the door in the ninth to secure his team-leading and career-high seventh save of the season...Rochester looks to set a season-high with their fourth-straight win this afternoon in the series finale, as Red Wings RHP JOAN ADON and Saints RHP Randy Dobnak square off for the second time in the seven-game set.

AGENT CARTER: DH CARTER KIEBOOM drove in a pair of runs in the first inning last night and finished 1-for-3 in the contest...out of the DH spot this season, Kieboom posts a slash line of .344/.488/.500 and a .988 OPS in over 41 plate appearances.

JACK OF ALL TRADES: SS JACK DUNN finished 2-for-3 with a home run, triple, a walk, and three runs scored last night...this is the first time in his professional career that he's tripled and homered in the same game...the homer is his fifth of the season, one shy of career-high of six set in 2023...

Dunn picked up seven total bases in the contest, tying his career-best (7 on 7/28/2023).

TRIPLE THREAT: 2B JACKSON CLUFF extended his hitting streak to a team-leading seven games last night, going 1-for-5 with a triple...the three-bagger was the 10th of his career and first at the Triple-A level...he now carries a .333 (20-for-60) batting average with two homers, a triple, and three doubles across 21 games with Rochester this season...SS JACK DUNN also tripled in the contest, marking the first time since 7/18/2023 that the Red Wings have hit at least two triples in a game.

BRADY BUNCH: C BRADY LINDSLY connected on a pair of singles yesterday, going 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored...Lindsly was one of four Red Wings to record a hit with two outs on the night...

The Red Wings finished the night 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

SHAKE AND BAKE: LF DARREN BAKER reached base safely two times with three RBI Saturday night, logging one hit, a walk, a stolen base, and a sacrifice fly...this marked his team-leading 17th stolen base, seventh-most in the International League.

WARD OF THE RINGS: RHP THADDEUS WARD allowed four earned on seven hits across 5.0 innings in his 11th start of the season last night while striking out seven and walking four...this is his third consecutive start of at least 5.0 innings, the first time he has done so since his final four starts of 2022, with Double-A Portland (BOS).

RICO SUAVE: RHP RICO GARCIA struck out the side in order in the ninth to set a career-high with his seventh save of the season last night...seven saves leads the team and is third-most in the International League, four behind Louisville RHP Tony Santillan...

He is the first Red Wing to go 7-for-7 in his first seven save opportunities since John Curtiss went 8-for-his-first-8 in 2018.=

