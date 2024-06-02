Gorski Homers Again But Storm Chasers Top Indians in Sunday Finale, 8-5

June 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Matt Gorski launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but a three-run first inning and early 6-0 advantage led the Omaha Storm Chasers past the Indianapolis Indians 8-5 in Sunday's matinee at Victory Field.

The Storm Chasers (39-16) opened the scoring right away, logging three runs courtesy of a sacrifice fly, wild pitch thrown by Drake Fellows (L, 0-1) which led to a Jason Delay throwing error that scored Devin Mann from second base, and Nick Pratto RBI single that plated CJ Alexander.

Between the third and fourth inning, Omaha combined for three runs thanks to an RBI double by Logan Porter and a fielding error by Jack Suwinski in the following at-bat. In the fourth inning, Alexander padded the lead with an RBI single.

Gorski, Indianapolis' May Player of the Month, continued his hot stretch while leading the Indians' (24-31) comeback efforts with a two-run blast in the fifth. Liover Peguero then roped an RBI single in the sixth to bring the Indians within three, but Omaha responded in the next two frames on a Porter solo home run and John Rave run-scoring groundout.

Peguero notched his second hit of the contest with a two-run double in the eighth to cap Indy's scoring.

Walter Pennington (W, 3-2) tossed 1.2 innings while punching out a pair in relief. Starter Anthony Veneziano struck out two and faced the minimum in 4.0 perfect innings.

The Indians are off on Monday and begin a six-game series with the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Neither team has announced its probable starting pitchers for the series.

