Bisons Unable to Solve Syracuse on Sunday

June 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY- The Buffalo Bisons were unable to solve the Syracuse Mets in their 7-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Spencer Horwitz once again tried to help the Bisons offense at the top of the batting order by reaching base three times in the loss.

After a scoreless first inning, the Mets would be first on the board with Yolmer Sanchez hitting an RBI single, followed by Carlos Cortes scoring on a groundout from Joe Hudson.

Syracuse would press that advantage further with a pair of solo home run hits from Brett Baty and Luke Ritter. The Mets extended their lead to four runs in the bottom of third thanks to the pair of solo home runs, 4-0.

A large part of the early advantage for the Mets was starting pitching, Joey Lucchesi through four innings pitched only allowed one hit and had five strikeouts. The left hander was able to earn the victory after taking the loss on Tuesday against Buffalo.

The Bisons bullpen day would have solid performances that would keep the score within reach through the game, with Mason Fluharty and Nick Fraze leading the way. Fluharty would only pitch one inning but held Syracuse scoreless with two strikeouts. Fraze pitched for two innings, only giving up one hit and a strikeout.

Horwitz would get the Bisons on the board in the top of the eighth with his second home run hit of the weekend. His fourth home run of the season came at a crucial time bringing the Bisons within three, 4-1 trailing Syracuse.

Cortes, however, would respond immediately with a solo home run of his own in the bottom of the eighth inning. Baty would join him hitting a two-run homer his second of the afternoon that would ultimately be the final run of the win for Syracuse.

The Bisons will have a day to rest before traveling to Lehigh Valley for the first game of the series against the IronPigs. The first pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

