June 2 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

June 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (26-30) at LOUISVILLE BATS (31-24)

Sunday, June 2 - 12:05 PM CT - Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville, KY

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-1, 1.69) vs. LHP Brandon Williamson (0-0, 1.35)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Louisville Bats play the finale of their six-game series today at Louisville Slugger Field...Iowa is scheduled to start left-hander Jordan Wicks, who is slated to make his third start on Major League rehab assignement with Iowa...opposite of Wicks, Louisville is slated to pitch left-hander Brandon Williamson.

CAISSIE SHINES IN VICTORY: Cubs' No. 2 prospect (MLB.com) Owen Caissie led Iowa to a 3-2 win last night at Louisville... Caissie tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning with a two-run double and hit a solo home run in the eighth frame to give Iowa the 3-2 advantage...Owen tallied his fourth three-hit game of the season and his second of the series...his home run marked his fourth of the season and his first since May 8 vs. Columbus...Iowa's starting pitcher Thomas Pannone did not factor in the decision but tossed 5.0 innings of two-run ball...Sam McWilliams earned his third win and Carl Edwards Jr. picked up his sixth save.

YOU DOWN WITH OBP?: Owen Caissie has reached base in 43 of his 49 games this season and .425 on-base percentage ranks tied for eighth in the International League...his 35 walks rank tied for 11th in the IL and are tied for eighth-best among minor leaguers aged 21-or-younger.

WHAT A RELIEF: Over their last three games, Iowa's bullpen has allowed just one run across 17.0 innings of work... the unit has surrendered six hits, six walks and has 27 strikeouts...the I-Cubs bullpen leads the International League with 359 strikeouts, ahead of second place Columbus (321) and has posted a 4.69 ERA (137 ER in 268.1 IP) this season which is ninth-best in the IL.

A ONE-OFF: Last night's 3-2 win improved Iowa's record in one-run games to 10-10 (.500) and the club has won three of their last four such games...Iowa has played the third-most one-run games in the International League this season, trailing leader Omaha who has posted a 14-6 record in such games this season...last year, the I-Cubs recorded a 25-13 record in one-run contests.

STRIKEOUT KING: Iowa Cubs pitcher Sam McWilliams has racked up 57 strikeouts in just 35.1 innings across 16 appearances (three starts)...despite being a primary reliever, McWilliams ranks seventh in the International League in strikeouts and among pitchers who have thrown at least 20.0 innings, his 14.52 K/9 is third-best in the IL, trailing leader Paul Skenes (14.82 K/9).

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa took the series lead at Louisville last night, winning three of the first five games, but the Bats have outscored the I-Cubs 22-20...the two clubs have matched up 11 times this season with Iowa winning seven of the contests...in 2023, Iowa won 10 of the 19 games played between the teams, but lost the final four match ups.

SAVE THE DAY: Reliever, and two-time World Series champion, Carl Edwards Jr. picked up his sixth save of the season last night, which ranks tied for fourth in the International League...Edwards Jr. has not allowed an earned run over his last seven appearances (7.2 IP) and has converted four of his five save opportunities...he has surrendered just six hits, three walks and has struck out 10 during that time frame.

START THE STREAK: Iowa catcher Ali Sánchez has reached base in 13 consecutive games dating back to May 8 in which he is batting .261 (12-for-46) with four extra-base hits and nine walks...it marks the second-longest such streak by an I-Cub this season, trailing Owen Caissie's 15 game run from April 16-May 2 and is tied for the 11th-longest active such streak in the International League.

MASH MERVIS: Iowa infielder Matt Mervis accounted for two of Iowa's three hits (one home run) and drove in three of their four runs in Wednesday night's win at Louisville...Mervis' 11 home runs on the season rank tied for eighth in the International League, despite playing in just 37 of a possible 56 games with the I-Cubs, and his 33 home runs since the beginning of 2023 also rank tied for eighth in the International League.

