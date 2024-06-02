SWB Game Notes - June 2

June 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-22) @ Toledo Mud Hens (29-26)

Game 57 | Road Game 33 | Fifth Third Field | Sunday, June 2, 2024 | First Pitch 2:05 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (3-3, 6.26) vs RHP Matt Manning (1-0, 3.79)

LOCKRIDGE LEADOFF- For the second straight game, Manager Shelley Duncan has batted Brandon Lockridge in the leadoff spot. It was the 10th time this season he has led the lineup. In both games he has reached twice, totalling 3-for-7 with a pair of walks and a run batted in. After hitting just .143 in April, it has been a phenomenal bounce back as he hit .354 in May. Lockridge also expanded his talents on the field playing second base for the first time professionally.

WALK-OFF WOES- The RailRiders were walked-off for the third time this season falling 3-2 to Toledo. They also fell in that fashion at Durham and at Worcester. In the past two experiences, it was Ron Marinaccio on the mound. Conversely, the team has had three walk of victories, including two last week against Syracuse and one versus Rochester.

SAUER SHOVES- Matt Sauer made his RailRiders debut last night pitching one shutout inning. He tossed 19 pitches and got his first strikeout. Sauer began his career by being drafted in the 2nd round of 2017 by New York. During the offseason, he was selected in the Rule 5 draft by Kansas City and made his big league debut this season. With the Royals he made 14 appearances for a 7.71 ERA in 16.1 innings. Sauer was designated for assignment on May 20, was returned to New York on May 26 and was assigned to the RailRiders.

MISIWIECZ MAGIC- Anthony Misiewicz pitched an inning and a third of scoreless basebal yesterday. He entered with the bases loaded and got a big strikeout to end the inning. This season he has inherited 13 runs and allowed just three to score. In 19 appearances, Misiewicz has tossed 25.1 innings for a 1.78 ERA allowing just eight walks to 29 strikeouts.

BOUNCED BACK- Will Warren had a solid start yesterday after a tough last few starts. Warren tossed four and a third frames allowing just two runs. He struck out five on 88 pitches.

SMITH IS BACK- Kevin Smith had his first three-hit night of the season yesterday for his sixth multi-hit game of the season. He had a pair of doubles and a single while scoring a run. Smith also had some great plays at shortstop.

TUESDAY RETURNS- Edgar Barclay will get the start for the second time this series after pitching in the opener on Tuesday. Barclay took the loss as the RailRiders fell 10-0, the first time they were shutout this season. He tossed five innings allowing just two runs on three hits and a pair of walks on 82 offerings. Barclay struck out two.

HOW MAY LOOKED- The RailRiders went 16-12 in their second full month of the season. The pitching staff earned run average jumped to 5.64, but the offense was strong batting .269 in 28 games. This was the sixth highest team average in Triple-A in May. The team compiled 56 doubles and 28 homers, while stealing 40 bases.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.