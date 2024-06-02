Wood Takes Home Red Wings Player of the Month Honors

June 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings name OF JAMES WOOD the player of the month for May. Wood, the Nationals organization's top prospect and number four prospect in MLB, led the International League in batting average (28-for-71, .394), slugging percentage (.746), and OPS (1.252). The outfielder also ranked second in the IL in on-base percentage (.506) and seventh in RBI (22). Wood spearheaded the offense with 22 RBI, 18 runs scored, and 53 total bases, all of which led the team during the month. He is also tied for the team lead with seven home runs and 28 hits.

The 21-year-old earned MiLB Player of the Week honors on May 18, tallying 5 homers and 12 RBI during the week of May 6 to 12 against Scranton Wilkes-Barre. During the week, Wood went 10-for-22 (.454), batting for two multi-home run games, giving him his third of 2024. The IMG Academy product became the first Red Wing to have two multi-home run games in one series since Keibert Ruiz managed the feat in August of 2021 against Syracuse.

