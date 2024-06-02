Memphis Splits Six-Game Series with Nashville at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game homestand with a 9-2 loss to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

With Memphis trailing 9-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning, shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa and centerfielder Victor Scott II smacked back-to-back solo homers to get the Redbirds on the board. With the home runs, Memphis hit back-to-back home runs in back-to-back games.

Starting pitcher Zack Thompson (1-1) allowed six runs on six hits, walked four and struck out six in 4.0 innings on Sunday afternoon. The left-handed pitcher allowed a grand slam with nobody out in the top of the fourth inning to make the score 6-0. Of the five Redbirds pitchers in the game, all but Jacob Bosiokovic allowed a run. Bosiokovic pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning and struck out two.

Memphis and Nashville split the series, alternating games the entire week. The season series is also even 6-6. The two clubs are scheduled to meet 12 more times this season with the next meeting scheduled for July 1 at AutoZone Park.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.

