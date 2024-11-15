Vipers Split Series with Birmingham After 117-79 Victory

November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Birmingham Squadron (1-2) 117-79 on Friday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

New Orleans Pelicans assignee Karlo Matkovic put up 11 out of the 23 points in the opening quarter. RGV went on to score 25 points which gave the Vipers a slight upper hand.

Houston Rockets Two-Way Jeenathan Williams Jr. picked up 11 points in the second quarter which helped the home team increase its lead by 16 and a score of 61-45 at the half.

The Vipers dominated the second half as the team outscored Birmingham 56-34 which helped RGV obtain a 117-79 victory over the Squadron.

Williams Jr. led all scorers with 24 points. Markquis Nowell posted his first double-double of the season with 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Houston Rockets assignee Cam Whitmore also had his first double-double of the season after posting 14 points and 10 rebounds. Teddy Allen came off the bench and contributed 17 points followed by Jermaine Samuels Jr. with 16 points.

Matkovic obtained a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Izaiah Brockington finished with 17 points followed by Josh Oduro with 13 and Jalen Crutcher with 11.

The Vipers will go on a three-game road trip starting on Friday, Nov. 22 to take on the Oklahoma City Blue at Paycom Arena with tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CST. Fans can stream the game at www.NBAGLeague.com. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

NBA G League Stories from November 15, 2024

