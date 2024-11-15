Vipers Split Series with Birmingham After 117-79 Victory
November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Birmingham Squadron (1-2) 117-79 on Friday night at Bert Ogden Arena.
New Orleans Pelicans assignee Karlo Matkovic put up 11 out of the 23 points in the opening quarter. RGV went on to score 25 points which gave the Vipers a slight upper hand.
Houston Rockets Two-Way Jeenathan Williams Jr. picked up 11 points in the second quarter which helped the home team increase its lead by 16 and a score of 61-45 at the half.
The Vipers dominated the second half as the team outscored Birmingham 56-34 which helped RGV obtain a 117-79 victory over the Squadron.
Williams Jr. led all scorers with 24 points. Markquis Nowell posted his first double-double of the season with 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Houston Rockets assignee Cam Whitmore also had his first double-double of the season after posting 14 points and 10 rebounds. Teddy Allen came off the bench and contributed 17 points followed by Jermaine Samuels Jr. with 16 points.
Matkovic obtained a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Izaiah Brockington finished with 17 points followed by Josh Oduro with 13 and Jalen Crutcher with 11.
The Vipers will go on a three-game road trip starting on Friday, Nov. 22 to take on the Oklahoma City Blue at Paycom Arena with tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CST. Fans can stream the game at www.NBAGLeague.com. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 15, 2024
- Spurs Defeat Legends in Home Opener, 119-96 - Austin Spurs
- Walker's Career Night Not Enough as Legends Fall to Austin Spurs - Texas Legends
- Vipers Split Series with Birmingham After 117-79 Victory - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Squadron Fall to Vipers in Second Game of Back-To-Back - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Bested by Skyforce - Cleveland Charge
- Greensboro Swarm Win Opening Week at Home - Greensboro Swarm
- Osceola Magic Drop Second Game of Back-To-Back to Mexico City Capitanes 107-98 - Osceola Magic
- Knicks Drop Maine Celtics in Home Opener - Maine Celtics
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Oshkosh Native Blake Marquardt - Wisconsin Herd
- 2024-25 Windy City Bulls Home Games to be Broadcast on Chicago Sports Network - Windy City Bulls
- Mangas Scores 30 in Mad Ants Home Opener - Indiana Mad Ants
- Iowa Wolves Remain Undefeated at 4-0 - Iowa Wolves
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Jamal Bieniemy - Wisconsin Herd
- Swarm Announce Blue Ridge Companies to Present Opening Night - Greensboro Swarm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.