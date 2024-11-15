Charge Bested by Skyforce

November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge's Gabe Osabuohien and Elijah Hughes battle Sioux Falls Skyforce's Josh Christopher

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Cleveland Charge (1-3) fell on the road to the Sioux Falls Skyforce (2-2), 110-96, at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night. The Skyforce increased their win streak to six in a row in the series between the two teams.

Cleveland was paced by Pete Nance's 26 points on 10-of-21 shooting with 12 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes. Eli Hughes came off the bench to net 25 points and grab five rebounds in 26 minutes. Jules Bernard scored 14 points with seven rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes. Zhaire Smith scored 11 points and nabbed three steals in 31 minutes.

The Skyforce were led by Josh Christopher pouring in 24 points with five rebounds, six assists and a pair of steals in 37 minutes. Isaiah Stevens added a double-double of 21 points and 10 assists with three steals in 38 minutes. The Skyforce took a 6-4 lead in the first quarter on a Christopher triple for an advantage they would never relinquish the rest of the way.

