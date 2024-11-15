Iowa Wolves Remain Undefeated at 4-0

November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Iowa Wolves continued their hot start to the 2024-25 season on Friday defeating the Indiana Mad Ants, 113-104, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Iowa (4-0) has won its first four games in a season for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

The road victory was a total team effort as five Wolves scored in double figures led by Trevor Keels and Leonard Miller who each scored 22 points while Daishen Nix chipped in 21. Miller added 10 rebounds. Jaylen Clark scored 15 points and Chasson Randle provided 14 off the bench.

Randle provided a spark in his final game before he joins the USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team in Washington, D.C for a training camp and two-game assignment. Randle will participate in training camp and then Team USA's games against Puerto Rico (Nov. 22) and the Bahamas (Nov. 25). Randle is slated to return to Iowa following the final Team USA game.

Kyle Mangas was the leading scorer for Indiana (1-3) with 30 points. Dakota Mathias was next with 22 points.

The first quarter was back-and-forth as neither team led by more than four points until Miller buried a three late that put Iowa up seven. Indiana made its own three at the start of the second quarter to pull within four points, but it would as close as they would get as Jaylen Clark quickly countered with a three as Iowa slowly took control of the game.

Later, the Wolves led by as many as 16 as they continually answered the Mad Ants with baskets and defensive stops the remainder of the game. Jaedon LeDee was another spark off the bench with Randle as LeDee scored eight points and pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds.

Iowa finished at 75.0 percent (15-of-20) from the free throw line, forced 16 turnovers and nabbed 10 steals as a team and converted 21 second-chance points to just nine by the Mad Ants.

Iowa and Indiana will play again on Monday at 5 p.m. CT inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.