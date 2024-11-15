Mangas Scores 30 in Mad Ants Home Opener

November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







The Indiana Mad Ants (1-3) fell to the Iowa Wolves (4-0) in their home opener on Friday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 113-104.

Warsaw, Ind. native and former Indiana Wesleyan star Kyle Mangas led the Mad Ants with 30 points in Friday's game, one shy of his career high. Mangas went 12-for-20 from the field and 4-for-8 from 3-point range while also tallying five points and four rebounds. Mangas is the first Mad Ants player to score 30 points in a game so far this season.

Former Purdue sharpshooter Dakota Mathias added 22 points, seven boards, and seven assists for Indiana while going 5-for-11 from beyond the arc. As a team, Indiana went 14-for-35 (40 percent) from 3-point range.

Pacers two-way guard Tristen Newton had nine points, three rebounds, and five assists for the Mad Ants in his first regular season action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Cameron McGriff (18 points, five rebounds, and two steals), Jahlil Okafor (12 points, eight boards, and five assists), and Ishmael Lane (10 points and nine rebounds) all scored in double figures for Indiana.

The Mad Ants will host Iowa again on Monday, Nov. 18 at 6:00 PM.

