Squadron Fall to Vipers in Second Game of Back-To-Back
November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, head back to the Magic city with a split of the back-to-back contests at Rio Grande Valley after a 117-79 loss to the Vipers Friday night in Edinburg, Texas.
Center Karlo Matkovic led the Squadron in the scoring column with 18 points and recorded his second consecutive double-double with 11 rebounds. Izaiah Brockington scored 17, while Josh Oduro scored 13 off the Birmingham bench.
Nate Williams' 24 points led the home Vipers and two Rio Grande Valley players, Markquis Nowell (17 points, 10 assists) and Cam Whitmore (14 points, 10 rebounds) tallied double-doubles on the night.
The Squadron look to defend Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Sunday afternoon against the Oklahoma City Blue. The contest can be seen on My68 or NBAGLeague.com.
The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Sundayt receive a custom Squadron-branded superhero cape for Capes and Crowns night.
For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
