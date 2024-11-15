Wisconsin Herd Acquires Oshkosh Native Blake Marquardt

November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, have acquired Oshkosh native Blake Marquardt.

Marquardt (6-4, 190) rejoins after spending time with the Herd during training camp. Most recently, Marquardt played overseas in the Albania SuperLeague where he appeared in 24 games with an average of 18.8 points while shooting 60% from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc. The Oshkosh native played for the Herd during the 2022-23 season and appeared in five games averaging 4.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists. The Oshkosh North graduate spent time overseas in Morocco and Argentina after playing college basketball at Lake Superior State where he averaged 9.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 17.6 minutes during his senior year.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.