Wisconsin Herd Acquires Oshkosh Native Blake Marquardt
November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, have acquired Oshkosh native Blake Marquardt.
Marquardt (6-4, 190) rejoins after spending time with the Herd during training camp. Most recently, Marquardt played overseas in the Albania SuperLeague where he appeared in 24 games with an average of 18.8 points while shooting 60% from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc. The Oshkosh native played for the Herd during the 2022-23 season and appeared in five games averaging 4.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists. The Oshkosh North graduate spent time overseas in Morocco and Argentina after playing college basketball at Lake Superior State where he averaged 9.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 17.6 minutes during his senior year.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 15, 2024
- Knicks Drop Maine Celtics in Home Opener - Maine Celtics
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Oshkosh Native Blake Marquardt - Wisconsin Herd
- 2024-25 Windy City Bulls Home Games to be Broadcast on Chicago Sports Network - Windy City Bulls
- Mangas Scores 30 in Mad Ants Home Opener - Indiana Mad Ants
- Iowa Wolves Remain Undefeated at 4-0 - Iowa Wolves
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Jamal Bieniemy - Wisconsin Herd
- Swarm Announce Blue Ridge Companies to Present Opening Night - Greensboro Swarm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.