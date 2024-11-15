Greensboro Swarm Win Opening Week at Home
November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
An explosive debut from two-way player Jared Rhoden drives the Greensboro Swarm over the Delaware Blue Coats (115-90) on Military Night presented by Blue Ridge Companies, tonight at the Novant Health Fieldhouse. The Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, collected their second win of their opening week at home against the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers affiliate) as they drop to (0-3).
The Blue Coats initially took the lead, but the Swarm stayed close. Reggie Perry led the Swarm way through the quarter with 9 points, but the Blue Coats stayed ahead (37-33) ending the quarter.
Blue Coats maintained control, pulling ahead for majority of the first half with Judah Mintz leading with 15 points. However, Swarm two-way player Jared Rhoden made an impressive debut, scoring 16 points by halftime, with Reggie Perry adding 15 points by the end of the half. The Swarm regained the lead at 64-59.
To begin the second half, the Swarm extended their lead to 11 points, with Rhoden continuing to make a powerful impact. Greensboro ended the quarter with a commanding 91-68 advantage, marking a 20-point lead going into the fourth.
Judah Mintz continued to lead the Blue Coats concluding the game with 20 points.
Swarm maintained their stronghold, Rhoden finished as the game's leading scorer with an impressive 32 points and 6 rebounds, while multiple Swarm players notched double doubles: Reggie Perry with 21 points and 14 rebounds and Caleb McConnell with 13 rebounds and 12 points.
