Spurs Defeat Legends in Home Opener, 119-96
November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (3-1) defeated the Texas Legends (0-2), 119-96, in their home opener at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday night.
Jamaree Bouyea and David Duke Jr. led Austin with 26 points. Isaiah Miller tallied 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field. Harrison Ingram finished with a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Spurs took an early lead in the opening frame by 13, 29-16. Texas would respond in the second quarter to outscore Austin, 35-30, to cut the lead down by eight at the break, 59-51. Bouyea and Duke both notched 17 first-half points for the Spurs while Tyson Walker tallied 14 for the Legends. Both teams exchanged buckets in the third period, but the Spurs would end the frame on a 10-7 run to take the advantage, 90-77. The Silver and Black maintained its lead in the fourth quarter to beat the Legends by 23, 119-96.
Walker finished with a game-high 35 points on 14-of-17 shooting from the field. Phillip Wheeler notched 19 points and 8 rebounds for Texas.
NEXT UP
The Spurs will face the Mexico City Capitanes on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available to watch on ROKU.
