Wisconsin Herd Acquires Jamal Bieniemy

November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired Jamal Bieniemy from the available player pool.

Bieniemy played college basketball for UTEP where he appeared in 53 games across two seasons averaging 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Before transferring to UTEP, the New Orleans native played two seasons for the University of Oklahoma averaging 5.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Following his college career, Bieniemy played internationally in Uruguay before being drafted in the 2024 NBA G League Draft by the Herd with the 38th overall pick. Bieniemy rejoins after spending time with the Herd during training camp.

