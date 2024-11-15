Osceola Magic Drop Second Game of Back-To-Back to Mexico City Capitanes 107-98

November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (1-3) dropped a 107-98 game against the Mexico City Capitanes (3-1) on Friday night, falling short of a fourth-quarter comeback. Trey Burke scored 24 points (6-10 from three) and the Capitanes had six double-digit scorers in the win.

Trevelin Queen led the Magic again in scoring with 24 points and secured nine rebounds. Javonte Smart scored 16 points on 7-14 from the field off the bench.

After trailing by as many as 23 points during the game, the Magic stormed back to pull within two points with 4:02 left in the game on a Mac McClung floater. After a Mexico City timeout, the Capitanes went on a 9-3 run to extend their lead to end the Osceola comeback bid.

The Magic start an early season seven-game road trip when they visit the Memphis Hustle at Landers Center on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Tip-off will be 11:30 a.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN+.

Fans can welcome the Magic back to Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET. Tickets are available for as low as $10 per game. For more information, log on to OsceolaMagic.com/Tickets or call 407-447-2140.

