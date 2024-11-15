2024-25 Windy City Bulls Home Games to be Broadcast on Chicago Sports Network

Hoffman Estates, IL - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced today a new partnership with the Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) that will see all the team's 2024-25 season home games air on the new Regional Sports Network.

21 of Windy City's 24 home games will be seen live on either of CHSN's two channels, which may be watched over-the-air and via multiple distribution platforms.

Former NBA players Will Perdue and Kendall Gill return as color analysts on most Windy City broadcasts alongside long-time Chicago sportscaster Mark Schanowski, who will call his fifth season of NBA G League games. Sam Brief, who was named Baseball Broadcaster of the Year for the American Association in 2023, returns to the Windy City airwaves for select games throughout the season, his fourth with the franchise.

CHSN launched in October as the TV home of the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Blackhawks, and Chicago White Sox. The platform provides Midwest-based programming across a five-state region, and is currently available to fans on satellite, cable, streaming, over-the-air, and direct-to-consumer. Fans can visit CHSN.com for more information on how to watch. The partnership represents the NBA G League's largest geographic local broadcast collaboration.

In addition to this local broadcast partnership, all 50 of Windy City's season home and road games will continue to be broadcast on the NBA G League's official online streaming partners or at NBAGLeague.com.

Windy City's home opener is Saturday, November 16. The team takes on the Motor City Cruise at 7pm CT in the first of a back-to-back weekend slate. The team's full broadcast schedule is available at WindyCityBulls.com.

