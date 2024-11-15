Swarm Announce Blue Ridge Companies to Present Opening Night

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that their Opening Night also celebrated as Military Night, is presented by Blue Ridge Companies. The Swarm will take on the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers affiliate) tonight, Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our partnership with Blue Ridge Companies to honor and celebrate our military heroes," said Swarm Team President Steve Swetoha. "This ongoing initiative over the past several years is truly focused on honoring and giving back to those who have sacrificed so much to protect our freedom."

Blue Ridge Companies has been a key supporter of the Swarm since its inaugural season in 2016. Now in their ninth season, the Swarm are excited to tip off the first theme jersey night of the season, in collaboration with Blue Ridge Companies, to honor active-duty military members, veterans, and their families. Fans will have a chance to bid on the exclusive Military Night themed jersey with proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots. Fans are also encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to support the cause.

Blue Ridge Companies is honored to continue our longstanding partnership with the Greensboro Swarm as the Opening Night Presenting Sponsor," said Susan Passmore, Executive Vice President of Blue Ridge Companies. "This special Military Appreciation Night holds even more significance as the Swarm joins forces with our valued partners at Toys for Tots, an organization close to our hearts. We look forward to seeing the community come together for a memorable evening."

See below for Toys for Tots mission statement:

"The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens."

