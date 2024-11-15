Walker's Career Night Not Enough as Legends Fall to Austin Spurs

November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cedar Park, Tx - The Texas Legends (0-2) continued their road trip Friday night with a 96-119 loss to the Austin Spurs (3-1) at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Despite a spectacular scoring display from Tyson Walker off the bench, the Legends couldn't keep pace with the Spurs' balanced attack.

Walker erupted for a game-high 35 points in just 14-of-17 shooting from the field (82.4%), including an impressive 6-of-8 (75%) from beyond the arc. His career night kept Legends competitive, but the Spurs' depth proved too much to overcome.

Phillip Wheeler and Warith Alatishe were forces on the boards, grabbing eight rebounds apiece while contributing 19 and 10 points, respectively. Jazian Gortman facilitated the offense, dishing out six assists and contributing 11 points of his own.

The Spurs were led by David Duke Jr. and Jamaree Bouyea, who each tallied 26 points. Isaiah Miller chipped in 21 points and four rebounds, contributing to the Spurs' efficient offense.

Texas will look to regroup as they return home for their season opener against the Memphis Hustle on Sunday, November 17, at Comerica Center. Tip-off is set for 3:30 PM.

