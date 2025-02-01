Vipers' Four-Game Home Winning Streak Snapped by Cleveland

February 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (5-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 110-104 to the Cleveland Charge (8-7) on Saturday night at the Bert Ogden Arena.

What started off as a 5-0 run for Cleveland quickly turned into a 7-7 game. Cleveland then regained control of the game, but not for long as the Vipers grabbed a 10-9 lead and never looked back which resulted in a 31-24 quarter.

RGV controlled the majority of the second quarter until Cleveland struck and regained a 46-45 advantage with 3:17 on the clock. For the next minutes and a half, the lead was interchangeable, but with 1:53 to go the game reached a 50-50 standstill. The Charge then hit a 6-3 run which gave the team the upper hand with a score of 56-53.

Cleveland dominated the third quarter as the team picked up its biggest lead of the night (17 points) which set the score at 79-62. The Charge kept the momentum going until the end of the third quarter which resulted in an 87-76 lead.

The Vipers hit a hot 16-2 run to open the fourth quarter and make it a 92-89 game in favor of the home team. However, Cleveland regained control of the game soon after with a score of 93-92. Cleveland remained in charge until the end of the game which gave the team a 109-104 victory.

Markquis Nowell led the Vipers with 32 points followed by Daishen Nix who had 14 points and Teddy Allen who had 13 points.

Nae'Quan Tomlin paved the way for the Charge with 24 points. Cleveland Cavaliers Two-Way JT Thor contributed 22 points. Feron Hunt finished the night with a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Vipers will look for a rematch against the Cavaliers on Monday, Feb. 3 at 7:00 p.m. CST. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.rgvipers.com.

