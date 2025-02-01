Squadron Fall at Maine

February 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Maine Celtics, 100-95, on Saturday night at Portland Expo Center in Portland, Maine.

Jalen Crutcher paced Birmingham (3-11) with 20 points on the night, while Keion Brooks Jr. notched the Squadron's only double-double with 17 points and 10 boards.

Iowa State alum Izaiah Brockington scored 19 on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, and Lester Quinones finished the game with 17 points, shooting 7-of-10.

NBA veteran Elfrid Payton led the visitors in bench scoring with 10 points.

Former Alabama star JD Davison led all scorers with 24 points for Maine (9-9) and Baylor Scheierman added in 20.

Birmingham remains on the road for its next contest, as the Squadron head to Uniondale, N.Y. to take on the Long Island Nets Monday, with tip-off set for 6 p.m. CT on My68, the YES app and NBAGLeague.com.

