Legends Rally from 20-Point Deficit to Win Overtime Thriller Over South Bay

February 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO, CA - The Texas Legends (5-9) completed an incredible comeback, overcoming a 20-point deficit to defeat the South Bay Lakers (3-8) in a 127-125 overtime thriller at UCLA Health Training Center.

Tanner Holden delivered a career performance, capping off his night with the game-winning bucket in overtime. Holden finished with 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Texas trailed by as many as 20 points in the second quarter but stormed back with a dominant 36-point fourth quarter to force overtime. Jarod Lucas led all scorers with 27 points, hitting 4-of-8 from deep, while Jazian Gortman added 18 points and 9 assists. Teafale Lenard Jr. provided a strong presence on both ends with 21 points, a team-high 9 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Phil Wheeler added 15 points and 5 rebounds.

The Legends' defensive pressure proved pivotal late, forcing key stops and outscoring the Lakers in overtime to seal the win.

South Bay was led by Armel Traoré's 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jordan Goodwin added 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. The Lakers knocked down 19 three-pointers but struggled to slow Texas' relentless offensive attack down the stretch.

The Legends will look to carry their momentum into the final stop of their five-game road trip as they face the Valley Sun in Arizona on Tuesday, February 4th, at 8:00 PM CT. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ and Urban Edge Network.

