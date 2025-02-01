Maine Celtics Roll to Third Straight Win

February 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







Portland, ME - The Maine Celtics took care of business down the stretch for a second straight night, taking down the Birmingham Squadron 100-95 to win their third straight game.

Maine (9-9) was carried by JD Davison, who finished with 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists. Baylor Scheierman, on assignment from the Boston Celtics, added 20 points in the win, while Anton Watson added 13 points. Tristan Enaruna led the bench scoring with 11 points.

Birmingham (3-11) was led by Jalen Crutcher with 20 points. Izaiah Brockington added 19 points, while Keion Brooks, Jr. recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The two teams would trade several buckets to open the game. Scheierman drilled his first three-point attempt of the night, and Watson's three put the Celtics up three. Jawun Evans fed Scheierman for a dunk to put Maine up 25-20. The Squadron responded - Elfrid Payton hit a late three and Maine held 30-27 lead after one quarter.

In the 2nd, Brockington and Payton scored back-to-back buckets to give Birmingham a 36-32 lead. The two teams would continue to trade the lead back and forth - Jordan Schakel nailed a triple to put Maine up 41-38. Davison knocked down a triple to put Maine up by eight. The Celtics would lead by as many as 10 points, and Maine led 53-45 at halftime.

The 3rd quarter was controlled by the Squadron. Birmingham found success in the paint, scoring eight successive points. A Brooks three-pointer cut the deficit to one point. Crutcher's jump shot tied the game at 69-69. Trhae Mitchell knocked in a three to put Birmingham up three. Maine would hold a narrow 79-78 lead going into the final period.

In the 4th, the Squadron put up a fight. Lester Quinones' driving lay-up gave Birmingham an 85-81 lead. Enaruna then scored five straight points to give the Celtics the lead back. All square in the final minutes, Davison took over the game, scoring four straight points to put Maine up four. Scheierman nailed a deep three to put the game away, and DJ Rodman came up with a crucial offensive rebound off a missed free throw to ice it.

Maine finished the game shooting 41% (34-83) from the floor, 38.2% (13-34) from three-point range, and 11-13 from the free throw line. Birmingham shot 49.3% (37-75) from the field, 35.7% (10-28) from beyond the arc, and 6-9 from the charity stripe.

Maine returns to action Thursday at the Portland Expo against Delaware in a special 7:30 tip.

