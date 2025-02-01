Harper Sets Franchise Record as Motor City Cruises Through Long Island
February 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise News Release
DETROIT, Mich. - Coming off a tough road loss to the Indiana Mad Ants, the Motor City Cruise (6-8) responded tremendously by defeating the Long Island Nets (6-7), 145-132.
Ron Harper Jr. set a franchise record in the win with 11 three-point field goals made in the game. He surpassed former Cruise guard Buddy Boeheim, who set the record back on Jan. 15, 2024, with nine total over the College Park Skyhawks. Harper made six of his 11 three-point field goals in the first quarter alone. The Detroit Pistons two-way guard also scored a career high of 38 points after knocking down 13 field goals (career high) in the win.
Along with Harper's historic performance, Daniss Jenkins tied his career high of 27 points with 10 assists to secure his third double-double of the season. Jenkins also shot 11-16 from the floor and finished the game with a plus-minus total of 39. Tolu Smith also joined the career high parade with 26 points and shot 10-12 from the field.
Tyson Etienne was the leading scorer with the Nets and scored a career high of 43 points. Drew Timme contributed the offense with 22. Trevon Scott secured a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds in the game.
Motor City got off to a hot start by outscoring Long Island 43-28 in the first quarter. Then, the Nets adjusted in the second, leaving Motor City to shooting just 18.2% from beyond the arc to close the gap. The Cruise led 71-66 at the half and outscored the Nets 41-26 in the third, then finished the second half shooting 65.1% to secure the win.
The Motor City Cruise will return to the Wayne State Fieldhouse (Detroit, Mich.) tomorrow and take on Raptors 905 (10-4) at 12 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live through The PREP (https://theprepsports.com/) or on NBA TV.
