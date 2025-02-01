Second Half Burst Puts Vipers Past Skyforce

February 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, TX - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (5-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (7-7) 114-96 on Friday night at the Bert Ogden Arena.

The quarter tipped off with a back-and-forth battle between both teams, but when the scoreboard hit 10-10 the Skyforce went on a 7-0 streak to set the score at 17-10. However, the Vipers were quick to respond with a 9-2 run which tied the competition at 19-19. Despite the Vipers advantage, Sioux Falls turned things around and sealed the quarter with a 33-30 lead.

Sioux Falls started the second quarter with a 10-2 run which marked the pace for the rest of the quarter. With five minutes to go, the Skyforce picked up its biggest lead of the night (14 points) which set the game at 53-39. The visiting team controlled the remainder of the quarter, but RGV managed to cut its deficit by seven to send the game into halftime with a score of 64-57.

After three ties in the third quarter, RGV turned things around as the team grabbed an 84-82 advantage with less than two minutes on the clock. The home team then proceeded to close the quarter with an 88-84 lead. RGV kept the momentum going until the end of the game and obtained a 114-96 victory.

Malik Williams paved the way for Sioux Falls with a double-double consisting of 21 points and 15 rebounds. Nassir Little contributed 18 points to the team followed by Bryson Warren with 15 points.

Houston Rockets Two-Way Jack McVeigh led the Vipers with 24 points. Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante contributed a double-double to the team with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Teddy Allen put up 20 points off the bench.

