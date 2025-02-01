Stars Stun Wisconsin with Franchise-High 24 Three-Pointers

February 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Salt Lake City Stars (8-7), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the Wisconsin Herd (9-8) (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate), 118-105, Saturday night at Oshkosh Arena.

Salt Lake City set a franchise record for made three-pointers with 24 triples behind a career-high performance from guard Elijah Harkless. The Utah Jazz two-way standout netted a career-high 33 points (10-of-20 FG) in the contest, setting a new career-best in threes made with seven triples. Jazz two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe quietly recorded a season-high 25 rebounds, earning his 21 st double-double of the season with an additional ten points (4-of-9 FG). Meanwhile, less than two hours from his hometown, Madison, Wis., native Keshawn Justice filled the stat sheet with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, one block, and a steal.

The Stars and Herd opened the contest trading buckets before guard Isaiah Thomas drained three straight triples to give Salt Lake City an early five-point advantage (17-12). Thomas would finish the frame with a team-high 11 points (4-of-6 FG), as the Stars entered the second ahead, 24-21.

Salt Lake City's offense began to heat up in the second, shooting an impressive 61.5% from downtown (8-for-13) in the quarter. Rookie guard Max Abmas, Justice, and Harkless all netted multiple threes in the frame as Salt Lake City took a five-point lead into the break, 56-51.

After a back-and-forth first half, Salt Lake City solidified their lead in the third. The Stars never trailed in the quarter, leading by as many as 13 points after guard Dereon Seabron connected with a step-back three with 2:54 left in the frame. A last-second putback dunk from forward Taevion Kinsey would move the score to 85-77 heading into the fourth.

A 15-point frame from Harkless would be all the Stars needed to hang onto their lead and close the game. The G League Up Next Game selection would connect with three-threes in the frame, including one with 26 seconds remaining, breaking the Stars franchise record for threes made in a game (24). Harkless's record-breaking score would be the final points of the night, as Salt Lake City claimed victory on the road over the Herd, 118-105

Wisconsin was led by Bucks two-way guard Stanley Umude who finished with a team-high 21 points (6-of-16 FG) off the bench. Center Ibou Badji gave the Stars a headache in the paint, recording a game-high six blocks to go along with 14 points (7-of-9 FG).

The Stars return home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and will face the Capital City Go-Go for the first time since 2022. The contest will tip off at 7 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center and be broadcast LIVE on ESPN+ and JAZZ+.

