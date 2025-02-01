Windy City Falls in Battle with Stockton

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell in a 107-117 loss to the Stockton Kings on Friday night. Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo led all players with 27 points (season-high) and 14 rebounds, shooting 68.8% from the field.

Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller posted his second double-double with Windy City, ending with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell added 19 points and four three-pointers to Windy City's effort. Windy City guards Jordan Hall and Marcus Domask each tallied a game-high nine assists.

Stockton knocked down four three-pointers in the first quarter to help secure a two-point advantage. The Kings then built on their lead before halftime, outscoring the Bulls by 13 in the second frame. Stockton shot nearly 43% from deep in the first half. That would continue after the break, with the Kings hitting seven three-pointers in the third quarter. Stockton entered the fourth up by 20 points, which ultimately was too much for Windy City to overcome.

Stockton ended the night 20-40 on three-point attempts. Guard Jon Elmore topped the Kings with 21 points. Fellow guard Boogie Ellis was lights out from beyond the arc, knocking down six threes on route to a 20-point performance. Stockton had five other players in double figures including forward/center Skal Labissičre (17) and guard Chasson Randle (15).

The Bulls drop to 5-9 with the loss, while the Kings improve to a league-best 13-3 in the regular season.

Windy City stays out west for a back-to-back against Rip City, with the first game coming on Sunday. Tipoff is slated for 2:00pm CT and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com.

