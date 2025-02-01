Herd Falls to the Stars

February 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Salt Lake City Stars 118-105.

Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Stanely Umude led the Herd with 21 points off the bench while Henry Ellenson followed with 15 points. Assignment player Chris Livingston added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The top scorer for the Salt Lake City Stars was Elijah Harkless with 33 points followed by Keshawn Justice and Isaiah Thomas with 18 points apiece. Oscar Tshiebwe posted a double-double with 10 points and 25 rebounds.

The Stars secured the first basket of the game but James Akinjo and Ibou Badji were right behind them with consecutive buckets to take the lead. Henry Ellenson and Terence Davis followed with two straight three-pointers to push the Herd ahead 10-6 midway through the quarter. Salt Lake City came running back with three sequential shots from beyond the arc to take the advantage. Wisconsin remained within one possession until a set of free throws from Henry Ellenson tied the game 19-19. The Stars took back control to close out the quarter 24-21.

Wisconsin came out of the break hot, converting the first seven points to restore the Herd's edge. Salt Lake City stayed in the game, scoring the next nine points to exchange the lead. The Herd completed the five-point comeback to go on top after two three-pointers from Stanley Umude. The Stars took their turn at a resurgence and charged ahead by four at the two-minute mark. Salt Lake City held on to lead 56-51 heading into halftime. Stanley Umude guided the Herd with 14 off the bench in the first half.

The teams traded buckets for the majority of the third quarter, while the Stars quietly built a six-point lead at the seven-minute mark. Salt Lake City eventually broke the rhythm by orchestrating eight straight points to take a double-digit lead for the first time. Wisconsin responded with consecutive three-pointers to cut it to a seven-point deficit. The Stars outscored the Herd by one to head into the break on top 85-77.

Salt Lake City knocked down the first basket of the fourth quarter, but Henry Ellenson responded with two buckets to bring the Herd within five. The Stars restored their double-figure lead but only momentarily before the Herd powered back to within six. The teams continued to battle until Tyler Smith cut it to a four-point game behind double three-pointers. The Stars aligned on the next two plays to go ahead by nine with three minutes remaining. Wisconsin made one last run outscoring the Stars to come within eight. Salt Lake City closed out the game with five straight points to win 118-105.

The Herd will hit the road to take on the Indiana Mad Ants on Monday, Feb. 3 with tip set for 5:00 P.M. CST. Fans can watch the game on TV32 and NBAGLeague.com.

