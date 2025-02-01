Greensboro Swarm Come Up Short Against Capital City, 131-122

February 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm (8-7) fell to the Capital City Go-Go (9-4) in a 131-122 contest on HBCU night at the Novant Health Fieldhouse. In a back-and-forth scoring contest that saw six lead changes and 21 ties, the Swarm ultimately fell short as the Go-Go closed out the game strong in the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Sims led the charge for Greensboro, collecting a new season high with a stellar 34 points, connecting on 9-of-15 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Reggie Perry added 33 points on 13-of-21 shooting, including four three-pointers, collecting his new season high, while Keyontae Johnson contributed 18 points off the bench. Terrell Brown Jr. rounded out the Swarm's double-figure scorers with 13 points, five assists, and three steals.

Capital City was paced by Jaylen Nowell, who secured a game-high 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting. Ruben Nembhard Jr. followed with 27 points and nine assists, while Patrick Baldwin Jr. added 20 points. Jalen McDaniels recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The game remained tightly contested, but the Go-Go surged in the fourth quarter, outscoring Greensboro 31-22 to secure the win.

Greensboro will look to bounce back as they hit the road to take on the Long Island Nets on Wednesday, February 5, at 7:00 PM ET.

