Charge Nab Win in RGV
February 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
MCALLEN, TX - The Cleveland Charge (8-7) won on the road against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (5-7), 110-104, at the Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday night.
Cleveland was led by Nae'Qwan Tomlin's 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting with nine rebounds and two blocks in 41 minutes. Feron Hunt posted his eighth double-double of the year with a 20-point, 10-rebound effort with two blocks in 35 minutes. JT Thor scored 22 points and grabbed seven boards in 35 minutes. Darius Brown II added 13 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 42 minutes.
Markquis Nowell netted a game-high 32 points on 12-of-27 from the field with five steals in 40 minutes to lead the Vipers. Daishen Nix scored 14 points and dished eight assists with three steals in 38 minutes. Teddy Allen added 13 points off the bench for RGV.
The two teams will meet again in Texas on Monday, February 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST. The Charge are back home for a two-game set with the Westchester Knicks on Friday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m.
