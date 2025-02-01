Stockton Kings Storm Past Windy City Bulls

February 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (13-3), defeated the Windy City Bulls (5-9), 117-107, Friday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Guard Jon Elmore paced the Kings with 21 points, shooting 60 percent from the field, including 5-for-8 from distance. Center Skal Labissière posted a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Forward Terry Taylor hit 14 points and secured seven rebounds. Two-way forward Isaiah Crawford scored 12 points and Sacramento Kings assignment guard Colby Jones logged 11 points. Guards Boogie Ellis and Chasson Randle and forward Brian Bowen II scored season highs of 21 points, 20 points, and 15 points off the bench, respectively.

Windy City Bulls two-way center Adama Sanogo led the game with a double-double of 27 points and 14 rebounds. Two-way forward E.J. Liddell followed with 19 points. Forward Emanuel Miller notched a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Jordan Hall logged 12 points. Guard Alex Schumacher and forward Ben Coupet Jr. each scored 11 points off the bench.

The Kings found themselves in the hole nine points in the first quarter but pushed to edge out the Bulls 28-26. Stockton found their footing and kept the lead from there. Sanogo would carry the Bulls with 13 points and eight rebounds, but the Kings built a 17-point lead with 4:18 left and took a 56-41 advantage at the halfway mark. The Kings lit up in the second half, shooting 51.2 percent from the field, including 57.9 percent from distance to take a 117-107 victory.

The Stockton Kings will head out on several road trips in the month of February, including their first international game. For the first time in franchise history, the Kings will travel to Mexico City to take on the Capitanes (Feb 2, 4). Then the team will take part in a doubleheader against the Iowa Wolves (Feb 7-8) before heading to Santa Cruz to compete against the Warriors (Feb 13). The Kings will return home at the end of the month to square off against the Memphis Hustle during Education Day (Feb 26).

