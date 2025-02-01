Greensboro Swarm and Hudson Automotive Group to Host Fourth Annual HBCU Night

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that they will host HBCU Night tonight, presented by Hudson Automotive Group at 7:00 pm. The team will take on the Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards affiliate) at the Novant Health Fieldhouse.

The fourth annual HBCU Night will honor the pride and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities with a special theme jersey designed by the Swarm creative team, representing all HBCUs in the state of North Carolina.

This is the fourth consecutive season we are celebrating historically black colleges and universities with our partners at Hudson Automotive Group," said Steve Swetoha, Swarm Team President. "It's important to recognize and promote the many HBCUs, students, and alumni in North Carolina, and we are excited to tip off our Black History Month celebrations with this special night."

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the game, with proceeds benefitting HBCUs through the Charlotte Hornets Foundation. Fans who purchase a jersey will get an autograph from the player and take a photo following the game.

"We are excited to partner with the Greensboro Swarm as the sponsor for HBCU Night for the fourth consecutive season," said a Hudson Automotive Group Representative. "It is a privilege for the Greensboro Nissan, Honda, BMW, Acura, and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Stores of the Hudson Automotive Group to support our community and local college students, celebrating the rich legacy and contributions of HBCUs."

The night will feature various in-game activations, including performances and highlights from local HBCU student groups, such as Divine Nine organizations and other representatives of North Carolina HBCUs.

