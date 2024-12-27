Vipers Fall to Warriors in Regular Season Opener

December 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, TX - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (0-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, were defeated 115-109 by the Santa Cruz Warriors (1-0) on Friday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

The first six minutes of the game consisted of four lead changes and three ties which led to a score of 18-17, in favor of the Vipers. The home team controlled the quarter until the Warriors struck, with 40 seconds to go, which was when the Warriors took back the lead which resulted in a 35-34 advantage for the visiting team.

RGV responded by taking back the upper hand during the first three minutes of the second quarter which set the game at 47-39. However, Santa Cruz hit a hot 15-0 streak which gave the team a 54-47 advantage. Santa Cruz remained on top and closed the half at 62-56.

Santa Cruz continued to dominate the second half, but with 6:37 to go in the game RGV inched in on the Warriors to set the game at 99-97. However, the Warriors kept the momentum going and finished the night with a 115-109 win.

Houston Rockets Two-Way's Jeenathan Williams Jr. (20 points) and N'Faly Dante (18 points and 14 rebounds) paved the way for the Vipers. Markquis Nowell and Nate Hinton both finished the night with 16 points each.

Javan Johnson led the Warriors with 29 points. Kevin Knox II posted a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Yuri Collins contributed 19 points.

The Vipers will look for a rematch tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Cowboy Cash Squishmallow courtesy of Lone Star National Bank and a Rio Grande Valley Snake Charmers dance team 2025 calendar. To purchase tickets and for more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.