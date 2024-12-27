Long Island Nets Acquire Tre Scott

December 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired forward Tre Scott and a second round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft from the Osceola Magic in exchange for center Patrick Gardner. In a separate move, Long Island has requested waivers on forward Frankie Policelli.

Scott (6'8", 225) appeared in 38 Tip-Off Tournament games across three seasons (2021-24) with the Osceola Magic, Greensboro Swarm and Cleveland Charge, recording averages of 9.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.5 minutes per game. Most recently, he appeared in 13 Tip-Off Tournament games this season with the Magic, recording averages of 5.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game. He also spent the 2023-24 regular season with Osceola and Greensboro, posting averages of 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.2 minutes across 26 contests (four starts). Additionally, the 28-year-old spent two seasons internationally (2019-20, 2022-23) in France, Canada and Puerto Rico. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Townsend, Ga., native played four collegiate seasons (2016-20) at Cincinnati, where he appeared in 136 contests (65 starts) and averaged 6.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.2 minutes per game. Scott received AAC Most Improved Player of the Year, AAC Sportsmanship Award and AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors during his senior season with the Bearcats.

Gardner appeared in 14 Tip-Off Tournament games (five starts) with Long Island this season and averaged 7.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.5 minutes per game. He also appeared in 18 regular season games (four starts) for Long Island during the 2023-24 season and averaged 8.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game. He was originally acquired as an affiliate player from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Policelli appeared in 11 Tip-Off Tournament games with the LI Nets this season and averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game. He was originally acquired by the Nets as a local tryout player ahead of the 2024-25 season.

