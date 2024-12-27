Iowa Wolves Fall in Regular Season Opener at Mexico City, 105-94
December 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
MEXICO CITY - Despite a career night from El Ellis, the Iowa Wolves started the regular season portion of their schedule with a 105-94 loss at the Mexico City Capitanes on Friday night at Arena CDMX.
Coming off the bench for Iowa (0-1), Ellis led all scorers with a career-high 29 points. Trevor Keels followed with 23 points, one off his season best. Nojel Eastern earned his first start of the season and just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Davon Reed led Mexico City (1-0) with 24 points while Greg Brown III and Dinka Pate had 15 and 11 points, respectively.
A six-day break between games was evident in the first half for the Wolves who started slowly and needed some time to shake the rust off. But Iowa closed the half strong turning a 12-point deficit into a five-point deficit at the halftime break with Mexico City up 52-47. Ellis had 14 in the first two quarters as the bench scored 22 as a group. Reed and Brown III led Mexico City with 17 and 13 points, respectively. Brown scored the first 11 points of the game for the Capitanes.
Out of halftime, Mexico City quickly doubled its lead to 10 as Iowa started the second half missing its first six shots. Later, the Capitanes led by as many as 14 before the Wolves pulled back to within six in the third. Mexico City though continuously kept Iowa at bay hitting nine three-pointers combined in the third and fourth quarter. Iowa struggled at the free throw line going just 4-of-11 (36.4%), including missing multiple one-for-two points attempts.
The teams will meet again Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. and the rematch will be streamed on the Roku Channel.
