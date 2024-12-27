Stars Acquire Dereon Seabron

December 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, have acquired guard Dereon Seabron from the Motor City Cruise in exchange for the returning player rights of Romeo Langford and a 2026 future first round draft pick.

Seabron (6-5, 180, N.C. State) owns two years of NBA experience on a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans (2022-24), before joining the Motor City Cruise in October.

The Norfolk, Va., native appeared in 11 games for the Pelicans as a Two-Way, posting an NBA career high nine-points, along with three rebounds and one assist, against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 8, 2023. Seabron joins the Stars most recently from the Motor City Cruise, the official G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, where he played a total of 16 games, averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 28.1 minutes per game. The guard spent 27 games with the Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans Pelicans affiliate) during the 2022-23 season, where he averaged a career-best 18.4 points, along with 5.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 34.5 minutes of action.

During his two-year collegiate career at N.C. State (2020-22) he appeared in 56 games with 40 total starts, averaging 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. After averaging 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds during the 2021-22 season, he was named ACC Most Improved Player and earned All-ACC Second Team honors.

The Stars will host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets affiliate) on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at Maverik Center. The matinee New Year's Day game will tip off at 3 p.m. MT, including a special 'Meet & Greet' appearance by "Bluey". Tickets are available online at slcstars.com.

