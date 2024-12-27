Squadron Open Regular Season with Overtime Win Against Raptors 905
December 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Guard Jalen Crutcher nailed a game-winning three-pointer in overtime as the Birmingham Squadron defeated Raptors 905 111-108 on Friday afternoon in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
Crutcher scored a game-high 25 for Birmingham (1-0) and Keion Brooks Jr. added in 24 to go along with 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season, including the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament, after which win-loss records reset for the regular season.
Lester Quinones added 19 points, as well as eight boards and seven assists. All five Squadron starters scored in double figures, as Josh Oduro tallied 16 points and Izaiah Brockington notched 14.
Quincy Guerrier paced Raptors 905 (0-1) off the bench with 24 points and three Raptors 905 players hauled in six rebounds each to lead the way.
The Squadron return to the hardwood on Monday for a game at Motor City, with tip-off set for 6 p.m. CT at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Mich. The contest can be seen on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.
For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
