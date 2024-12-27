Maine Celtics Fall in Regular Season Opener

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A career-night from Ron Harper, Jr. wasn't enough on Friday night as Maine began the regular season with a 120-103 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Harper, Jr. led all scorers with 32 points on 11-16 shooting, but a strong second half wasn't enough to overcome the damage that was done by the Gold in the game's first two quarters. It was Maine's bench who did the bulk of the scoring on Friday with Jay Scrubb adding 18 of Maine's 59 bench points. Baylor Scheierman finished with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double for Maine.

The Gold were difficult to slow down in their regular season home opener, shooting 51.9% as a team from the field. Grand Rapids was led by 27 points from Trey Alexander and 26 points by Jahmir Young. PJ Hall and Tevian Jones each contributed 17 points for the Gold who improve to 1-0.

Maine struggled find its footing in the first quarter and that would ring true for the rest of the game. After the Celtics took an early 3-0 lead, the Gold would lead the rest of the way enroute to their first win of the regular season. After finishing the G League Tip-Off Tournament with an 8-8 record, Maine begins the 34-game regular season with an 0-1 record.

On Friday night, the Celtics were without Two-Way Players Drew Peterson and Anton Watson. Donald Carey Jr. and Eric Gaines were also out with injury.

The Celtics scored just three points in the first three minutes before Grand Rapids went on an 11-0 run to jump out to an early lead. The Gold connected on 6-8 shots from beyond the arc in the quarter and led Maine 37-19 after one.

Grand Rapids' lead would grow to as many as 26 in the second quarter as Alexander continued his hot streak for the Gold. Alexander boasted 13 first half points and Young led all scorers with 15 as the Gold went 10-18 from deep. The key in the first half was the Gold's defense, which forced 13 Maine turnovers for 25 points. Maine entered Friday's game as the top team in the G League in turnovers per game, averaging just under 14 per contest. JD Davison was held to just six points in the first half as the Celtics trailed Grand Rapids 65-41 at halftime.

Davison tried to set the tone for the second half early in the third quarter. The Celtics leading scorer put up eight shots for eight points in the third as Maine worked to cut into the Gold's lead. Davison finished with 14 points and eight assists. Despite just five second half turnovers, Maine's struggles continued from the field as Grand Rapids built the lead up to 29 points. Harper Jr. and Scrubb helped pull Maine back within 14 with strong efforts in the third quarter, but a long three-pointer by Jones with 1.1 seconds remaining gave the Gold a 92-75 advantage through three.

Grand Rapids began the fourth quarter with a bang, scoring the first nine points to quickly build their lead back up to 26. Harper Jr. took it upon himself to find an answer, connecting on three consecutive shots from distance as the Celtics looked to make one last push. Harper Jr. connected on another three with 2:50 to play to mark his 32nd points of the game, a new G League career high. The career performance wouldn't be enough as Maine would fall in Grand Rapids 120-103 to lose their first game of the regular season.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Ron Harper Jr. was the Player of the Game after scoring a game-high and career-best 32 points. Harper Jr. converted on 11-16 shots from the field, including 6-9 from three.

