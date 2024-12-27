Herd Defeated in First Regular Season Game

December 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Greensboro Swarm 122-86.

Henry Ellenson powered the Herd with 22 points while Bucks assignment player Chris Livingston followed with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Greensboro Swarm were Nick Smith Jr. with 33 points and Reggie Perry with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Greensboro opened the game, grabbing the first eight points within two minutes. Terence Davis knocked down a three to put the Herd on the board but the Swarm responded with eight more points to grab a double-digit lead. Ibou Badji and Justin Moore teamed up for back-to-back baskets to cut down the deficit. Nonetheless, Greensboro didn't slow, converting the next eight points to take a 17-point advantage. Wisconsin connected an 8-5 run powered by Chris Livingston with six. The Swarm outscored the Herd 8-3 to close the quarter up 37-18.

Stephen Thompson Jr. and Chris Livingston scored the first three baskets of the second quarter for the Herd, while the Swarm increased their lead to 20 at the nine-minute mark. Greensboro continued to control the game, pushing ahead 54-26 over the next four minutes. Justin Moore and Terence Davis teamed up for five points to break up the Swarm run. Greensboro scored nine consecutive points until Terence Davis knocked down another jump shot. The Swarm held a 68-33-point edge at the break. Terence Davis guided the Herd with nine points while Chris Livingston added eight in the first half.

Greensboro built their lead to 42 in the first three minutes of the third quarter, but Wisconsin rebounded with a 10-4 streak. The Herd continued to chip away at the deficit with Henry Ellenson scoring eight straight points for the Herd. Wisconsin outpowered Greensboro by one during the last two minutes, yet the Swarm led 94-61 at the end of the third quarter.

Wisconsin started the fourth quarter with three consecutive shots from beyond the arc. Terence Davis and Ibou Badji each added a jump shot while the Swarm continued to increase their lead to 38. Chris Livingston converted a three-point play at the five-minute mark while Yor Anei followed with a layup. The Swarm converted on three baskets to go ahead by 43. Wisconsin secured the last three baskets including two three-pointers to end the game. The Swarm won 122-86.

The Wisconsin Herd will take on the Greensboro Swarm in the second game of the back-to-back series tomorrow night with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on TV32 and NBAGLeague.com.

