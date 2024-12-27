Santa Cruz Warriors Close out NBA G League Winter Showcase with 112-107 Victory over the Windy City Bulls

December 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Santa Cruz Warriors (7-9) overcame the Windy City Bulls (5-11) in a 112-107 victory to close out the NBA G League Winter Showcase at the Orange County Convention Center on Saturday evening.

Forward Kevin Knox II and two-way center Quinten Post led the Warriors with 17 points apiece, and Post added 11 rebounds to secure his fifth double-double of the season. Two-way guard Pat Spencer notched another 16-point performance and contributed an additional nine rebounds and eight assists in his third game with Santa Cruz, and forward Black Hinson came off the bench to log 16 points. Forward Jackson Rowe rounded out the Warriors offense with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Windy City was led by two-way guard DJ Steward, who recorded 21 points and 12 assists for his fourth double-double of the season. Two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo chipped in 16 points and nine rebounds, and guard Chris Duarte, on assignment from the Chicago Bulls, followed closely with 15 points and six assists. Two-way forward EJ Liddell contributed 13 points and five rebounds, and forward Ben Coupet Jr. and center David Muoka added 12 points each for the Bulls.

Santa Cruz was first to strike as a quick Quinten Post shot from distance kick-started a 7-0 run to open the contest. The Warriors continued to ride their momentum throughout the period, culminating in a three-pointer from forward Javan Johnson as time expired to give the Sea Dubs a 28-17 lead heading into the second quarter. Santa Cruz extended their lead to 15 points early in the second frame, but Windy City flipped the script with a 13-2 run of their own to bring the Bulls within four points with just over five minutes remaining in the half. Despite Windy City's best efforts to close the gap, the Warriors managed to hang onto their lead and enter the break with a 58-54 advantage.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Spencer and Hinson midway through the third quarter gave Santa Cruz a 72-63 edge, and the Warriors continued to hold firm on defense to enter the final frame with an 85-79 lead. Johnson drained back-to-back shots from behind the arc to get the Sea Dubs offense flowing early in the fourth period, but Windy City matched the Warriors blow for blow to stay in the contest. Muoka sank a turnaround hook shot with 3:44 remaining to bring Windy City within one point, but eight points from Knox in the final three minutes of the game tipped the scales in favor of the Warriors, and Santa Cruz went on to secure a 112-107 victory over the Bulls.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will tip off the regular season on the road with a back-to-back series against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday, December 27, and Saturday, December 28. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 27, 2024

Santa Cruz Warriors Close out NBA G League Winter Showcase with 112-107 Victory over the Windy City Bulls - Santa Cruz Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.