905 Drop Regular Season Opener in Overtime

December 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 (0-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, opened the regular season with a loss to the Birmingham Squadron (1-0) 108-111 in overtime Friday evening. AJ Lawson led the 905 with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in the loss while Jalen Crutcher added a game-high 25 points, three rebounds, and five assists for the Squadron.

In their lone meeting of the 2024-25 season, Birmingham started the ball game strong, as hot shooting allowed them to open the game on a 19-7 run. The Squadron saw their largest lead of the game in the first quarter, 15 points, before the 905 were able to string together a series of stops and baskets to cut the lead to eight going into the second. The 905 built off their momentum in the second, opening the quarter on a 10-0 run. The two teams traded baskets for the remainder of the quarter before the 905 took a two-point lead going into the break.

The two teams continued to trade baskets, but the visitors were able to outscore the home team 33-24 in the quarter, regaining their lead going into the final frame. The 905 mounted their comeback bid in the fourth, outscoring the Squadron 30-23, and tying the game at 104 at the end of regulation.

The two teams entered overtime with the implemented Target Score- adding seven points to the tied score for overtime games. The Target Score was set to 111 and the first team to hit or surpass wins. The two teams went basket-for-basket, but it was Crutcher's hot hand who sealed the game with his 7th made three of the night.

Quincy Guerrier provided complementary scoring for the 905, adding 24 points, six rebounds, and two steals in the loss. Keion Brooks Jr added 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks for Birmingham.

The 905 host the Osceola Magic, while the Squadron continue their road trip in Motor City. Both games scheduled for Sunday, tip-off scheduled at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm, respectively.

